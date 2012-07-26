North Korea's Soccer Team Refused To Take The Field At The Olympics Because The Scoreboard Showed South Korea's Flag

The North Korea-Colombia women’s soccer game at the Olympics is being delayed because the North Koreans refused to enter the field due to a “flag dispute,” according to the AP.



The AP doesn’t say what that means, but Frank Isola of the NY Daily News, who is there, explained:

The issue is that when North Korea took the field the scoreboard was showing the flag of South Korea. The scoreboard has been corrected

Here’s what was shown on the big screen. It looks like they goofed up and put the South Korean flag next to the photos of the North Korean players:

Photo: James Crossan

We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE:

Game on. Players are on the field, and the game will start shortly. All is well:

Photo: NBC Olympics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.