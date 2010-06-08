North Korea Shoots Three Chinese At Border, As Relations Between The Countries Deteriorate Further

China says North Korean border guards shot and killed three Chinese citizens, who were suspected of attempted smuggling, according to BBC.



The Beijing foreign ministry has registered a formal complaint over the killing. “China attaches great importance to that and has immediately raised a solemn representation with the DPRK,” said a Chinese spokesman.

Although black market trade across the Yalu River is common, the lethal response of Korean guards may be a sign of elevated tensions. Conversely, it may be China’s formal complaint that is unusual.

Either way, it is another sign that China has kicked Kim Jong-il to the curb. When independent investigations by Russia and China confirm that North Korea sank the Cheonan, the rogue state may find itself alone.

