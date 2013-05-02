North Korea Has Sentenced A Detained American To 15 Years Of Hard labour

NKorea sentences American to 15 years for crimes against the state, complicating strained ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says an American detained for nearly six months has been sentenced to 15 years of “compulsory labour” for crimes against the state.



Pyongyang state media said Thursday that the trial took place Tuesday but provided no other new details in announcing Kenneth Bae’s sentencing.

Bae was tried in the Supreme Court on charges of plotting to overthrow the government. He could’ve faced the death penalty.

The case further complicates already fraught relations between Pyongyang and Washington following weeks of heightened rhetoric and tensions.

North Korea says Bae was arrested in early November in Rason, a special economic zone in North Korea’s far northeastern region bordering China and Russia.

The exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been revealed. Friends describe Bae as a tour operator.

