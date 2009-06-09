North Korea Sells T-shirts And Mugs On CafePress

Nicholas Carlson
  • DirecTV’s very bright future [Seeking Alpha]
  • Murdoch on Boston Globe: “I can’t see it disappearing” [PaidContent]
  • Limited partners say they like young VCs better than the 1990s all-stars [NYT]
  • Twitter’s “reach” flattened in May [Inside Facebook]
  • North Korea sells T-shirts and mugs on CafePress [MediaBistro]
  • Bank commercials are warm and cozy [NYT]
  • Upgrades coming to Google Apps today [PC World]
  • PCs sold in China must contain censorship software [NYT]

