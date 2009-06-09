- DirecTV’s very bright future [Seeking Alpha]
- Murdoch on Boston Globe: “I can’t see it disappearing” [PaidContent]
- Limited partners say they like young VCs better than the 1990s all-stars [NYT]
- Twitter’s “reach” flattened in May [Inside Facebook]
- North Korea sells T-shirts and mugs on CafePress [MediaBistro]
- Bank commercials are warm and cozy [NYT]
- Upgrades coming to Google Apps today [PC World]
- PCs sold in China must contain censorship software [NYT]
