North Korea carries out a second failed missile launch

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Less than a week after North Korea’s latest unsuccessful missile test

, the Hermit Kingdom launched another ballistic missile test.

According to US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) statement, the presumed Musadan intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched at 5:00 p.m. CDT on Friday

near the northwestern city of Kusŏng.

Based on estimates from the Missile Defence Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Musadan missile is speculated to have a range of approximately 1,500 to 2,400 miles, capable of targeting military installations in Guam and Japan.

So far this year, North Korea has conducted eight Musudan missiles tests.

