Kim Jong-Un Plays 'Rocky' Theme And Disney Songs At State Concert

The state concert held earlier this month for young North Korean leader Kim Jong Un didn’t seem like it could get anymore bizarre. It already featured unauthorised Disney characters, and a mystery woman who may have been Kim’s new lover (and the singer of the popular song ‘Excellent Horse-Like Lady’).



Now footage of the show has been released, and, yes, it got more bizarre.

The show opens with the theme music from Rocky (while scenes of Sylvester Stallone preparing for a fight with “Ivan Drago” are shown in the background), and continues with a Micky Mouse conducting an orchestra of beautiful girls through “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

It looks like the influence of Kim’s childhood in Switzerland hasn’t worn off.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

