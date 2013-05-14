North Korea Releases Another Wild Statement As US Carrier Hits Korean Waters

So the American U.S.S. Nimitz carrier started annual training in the waters off the Korean Peninsula. Concurrently, South Korean president Park Geun-hye toured the U.S.



Wasting no time, North Korea released another apocalyptic statement via state-run news agency KCNA:

What matters is that as soon as the chief executive of South Korea visited her American master and flew home after confirming “closer alliance”, she invited huge U.S. aggression forces to south Korea for provocative saber-rattling.

And their statement about the U.S. carrier read like something out of Homer’s Odyssey:

The heroic revolutionary armed forces of the DPRK will never pardon the provocateurs but throw into the bottom of the sea the U.S. carrier and other aggressor forces if they dare come in attack on the DPRK.

While the DPRK calls the exercises “a grave military provocation to unleash a nuclear war,” the U.S. forces carefully note that they will only last two days and take place in non-territorial waters.

Despite looking ready to launch, the DPRK recently packed its Musudan missiles back into warehouses in what many analysts saw as a stepping back from the military brinksmanship that dominated prior months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.