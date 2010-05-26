North Korea Responds To Sanctions By Severing ALL Inter-Korean Relations

Kim Jong-il just canceled ALL trade and relations with South Korea, according to JoongAng Daily:



“The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea formally declares that from now on it will put into force the resolute measures to totally freeze the inter-Korean relations, totally abrogate the agreement on non-aggression between the north and the south and completely halt the inter-Korean cooperation,” said the statement carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea’s response is a reversal and escalation of South Korea’s limited ban on trade.

Not surprisingly, Kim Jong-il describes himself as the victim of a hoax and blames the Cheonan shipwreck on US friendly fire:

“The DPRK had already solemnly declared that it would regard the South’s anti-DPRK smear campaign over the sinking of the warship as a declaration of a war against the DPRK and mete out a merciless and strong punishment if the group dare defile its dignity,” said the North’s statement, using the abbreviation of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The army and the people of the DPRK and all other Koreans will never pardon the group of traitors as it is finally bringing the dark clouds of war to hang over the Korean Peninsula, wantonly violating the historic June 15 joint declaration and the October 4 declaration and bringing the inter-Korean relations to a total collapse,” it said, calling President Lee a “traitor.”

For North Korea, this seems like economic suicide. It certainly represents a step toward war.

