NORTH KOREA: America Is A Land Of Gun Crime And Panic

News of last week’s shooting in Aurora and the subsequent debate over gun control has reached North Korea.In a news story posted today to the Korean-language website of state news agency KNCA, US gun crimes are referred to as a “prevalent social evil”.



Here’s a rough Google-translation of the article:

(July 27, Pyongyang KCNA) -Gun crime in the United States as a prevalent social evils of the chronic anxiety and panic, and people always bring home pose is well known.

The last 20 days in the U.S. state of Colorado, Denver, armed with guns and knives of three 24-year-old offenders wearing mask, harness fire to the cinema to the people inflicting ttwiyeodeuleo buryeotda randongeul.

Results 10 people and wounded 50 people lost their lives tragedy happened.Sapsi was changed to a bloodbath in cinemas around the emergency evacuation of residents, including a confusion and uproar broke out.

Doeyeo uproar across the country expanded to New York, roseuanjelseu, Washington, New Orleans police in several cities, including roadside assistance and its surroundings inside the cinema on the lookout for whatever will work to strengthen and smoked busy bath.

The length and breadth of the audience entering the theatre searched their bags and clothes for leisure violent pinched mask banned.President Obama on the 22nd of the victim’s family flew to Colorado and opened up the sun. That.

But this is not to merely haengchadwi Nabal.Individualism and hatred of human thought geukdanhan muljeoteun firearms crime in American society already deep sickness because each basket.

Legally owned firearms, institutional acquiescence, has been encouraging.Supreme Court of the room individually foolish people carry guns various “rights” as well as the Federal government can not infringe local government official ruling if you did have a gun to school students in school have increased in states that allow haneungeot.

In the United States Constitution, “the right to bear arms does not receive a violation,” he has stated doeyeo.

Luckily, everyone from the try and buy weapons from the store, and even irritable over trivial things are shooting.

Now leave the shooting firearms ownership in the United States should be more strictly controlled and that the voices ring out from the election race as far as this issue has raised an issue of.

A professor of this country in the United States, firearms crimes serious social venturing ryuhaengbyeongeuro doeyeo they said.In the United States since he was young people in school and at home, including the law of the jungle survival value for money I get injected into the laws of moral and social reality jeoryeolhaejindago was lamented.

According to a recently released survey data from U.S. citizens who own guns are the current 200 008 300 manjeong has reached more than 450 each year manjeong various firearms are sold.In addition, more than 30,000 people each year, firearms offenses 200,000 people were killed and injured are wearing.

Mass gun laws in the country in 2010 by Castle violent crime incidents totaled 380 million, he said.Yakyukgangsik various fact, the golden reign of universal law mirrors the perishability of the rotten American society is showing. (End)

ORIGINAL:

(평양 7월 27일발 조선중앙통신)

미국에서 총기류범죄가 하나의 고질적인 사회악으로 만연하여 사람들을 항시적인 불안과 공포에 몰아넣고있는것은 이미 잘 알려진 사실이다.

지난 20일 미국 콜로라도주의 덴버시에서 3자루의 총과 칼로 무장한 24살난 범죄자가 복면을 쓰고 영화관에 뛰여들어 사람들에게 마구 사격을 가하는 란동을 부렸다.

결과 10여명이 목숨을 잃고 50여명이 부상당하는 참극이 벌어졌다.

영화관은 삽시에 피바다로 변하였으며 주변의 주민들이 긴급대피하는 등 일대 혼란과 소동이 벌어졌다.

소동은 전국각지로 확대되여 뉴욕, 로스안젤스, 워싱톤, 뉴 올리언즈를 비롯한 여러 도시들에서 경찰이 긴급출동하여 영화관내부와 그 주변에 대한 경계근무를 강화한다 어쩐다 하면서 분주탕을 피웠다.

영화관으로 들어가는 관람자들의 가방을 샅샅이 수색하고 마스크를 끼거나 폭력적인 옷을 입는것을 금지시켰다.

대통령 오바마가 22일 콜로라도주로 날아가 피해자가족들을 위로하는 놀음을 벌렸다.

그러나 이것은 행차뒤 나발에 지나지 않는것이다.

극단한 개인주의와 인간증오사상에 물젖은 미국사회에서 총기류범죄는 이미 뿌리깊은 고질병으로 되여있기때문이다.

총기류소유가 법적으로, 제도적으로 묵인, 조장되고있다.

미련방최고재판소가 개별적주민들이 각종 총을 소지할 《권리》는 련방정부뿐아니라 지방정부도 침해할수 없다고 정식 판결하였는가 하면 학생들이 학교에 총을 가지고 등교하는것을 허용하는 주들이 늘어나고있다.

미국헌법에도 《무기소지는 침해받을수 없는 권리》라고 명기되여있다.

이런데로부터 누구나 마음만 먹으면 상점에서 무기를 살수 있으며 사소한 일을 놓고도 걸핏하면 총질을 하고있다.

이번 총격사건을 두고 지금 미국에서는 총기류소유를 보다 엄격히 통제해야 한다는 목소리들이 울려나오고있으며 대통령선거경쟁에서 이 문제가 하나의 쟁점으로까지 제기되고있다.

이 나라의 한 교수는 미국에서 총기류범죄가 사회적인 류행병으로 되여 심각한 문제로 나서고있다고 말하였다.

그는 미국에서는 사람들이 어릴 때부터 학교와 가정에서 돈의 가치를 비롯한 약육강식의 생존법칙을 주입받다보니 도덕적으로 저렬해진다고 하면서 사회현실에 대해 개탄하였다.

최근에 발표된 한 조사자료에 의하면 미국에서 현재 주민들이 소유하고있는 총기류가 2억 8 300만정이상에 이르고있으며 매해 약 450만정의 각종 총기류가 판매되고있다.

또한 총기류범죄로 해마다 3만명이상이 살해되고 20만명이 부상을 입고있다 한다.

미사법성은 2010년에 나라에서 총기류에 의한 폭력범죄사건이 총 380만건에 달하였다고 밝혔다.

제반 사실은 약육강식, 황금만능의 법칙이 지배하는 썩어빠진 미국사회의 부패성을 여실히 보여주고있다.(끝)

