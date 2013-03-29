North Korea Releases Two New Photos, And In The Background You Can See A 'US Mainland Strike Plan'

North Korea is sabre rattling again.



Following the deployment of US B-2s to South Korea, North Korean President Kim Jong-un has ordered his military to be on alert for a strike against the US.

As part of the warning, North Korea has published two new images in a local paper (via Reuters) and what people are noticing is the background, which appear to show a missile strike plan on the US.

In this first one, the map of the US is most vivid. Here’s the full picture.

Then if you zoom in above the general’s head (as NKNews.org points out) you can see a map of the US with lines coming into it (implying lines of attack). The text apparently reads “US Mainland Strike Plan” (which is not subtle).

REUTERS/KCNAThe second photo is a bit less juicy, although it does show Kim Jong-un using an iMac.

A key thing as NKNews.org points out is that the photos were released in a domestic workers paper, implying that they’re more about internal puffery than a real outward threat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.