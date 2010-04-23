North Korea Releases Massive Inventory Of OLD $100 Bills

North Korea makes a near-perfect counterfeit bill, as the State Department admits:

Hard-to-detect fake US$100 notes made only by North Korea turned up in 2008 and 2009 in San Francisco and the South Korean city of Busan, although it was unclear how long the notes had been in circulation.

Now, in anticipation of the brand new Benjamin, Pyongyang has released its inventory of old $100 bills, according to Chosun Ilbo.

An influx of dollars will have little impact on the irrational economy of North Korea. But it could prove a annoyance for neighbouring countries, where the bills circulate widely, and where inflation is a risk.

Related: 10 Awesome Features Of The New $100 Bill That Will Change The Way You Look At Money Forever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.