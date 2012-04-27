Check Out This Insanely Detailed Satellite Photo Of An Enormous North Korean Rally

This image, taken April 15th by Digital Globe, reveals the enormous size of a rally in Pyongyang, North Korea, held just days after this month’s unsuccessful missile launch.



That red square with yellow on it? It’s hundreds of thousands of people, holding coloured cards. They are spelling out the word “Glory.”

The AP reports that the rally culminated in the showcasing of new missiles, though reports today from ABC news suggested that experts believe those missiles are fakes.

The pictures are below — we’ve zoomed in to show some of the incredible detail:

Photo: Digital Globe

Photo: DigitalGlobe

Photo: Digital Globe

