See inside North Korea's secretive capital with a new 360-degree virtual reality tour

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images The Tower of Juche Idea in downtown Pyongyang.

Few foreigners have the chance to visit North Korea’s capital Pyongyang, but a new 360-degree video gives rare access into the city’s vast and barren streets.

The video was created by the Singaporean photographer Aram Pan, as part of his DPRK 360 project, which aims to document North Korea using 360-degree technology.

The hour-long film shows cars and pedestrians pass by the city’s idiosyncratic architecture, as people go about their daily business in the totalitarian state.

We have highlighted a one-minute section of the video below, to give you a flavour of the tour. Move your mouse up, down, right, and left, to get a sense of what it would be like to visit Pyongyang.

See if you can spot some of the city’s landmarks in the full-length video, including the Liberation Monument, the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and the Munsu Water Park:

“The purpose of this project is to encourage understanding of the country and uncover the mysteries that lay hidden,” Pan wrote on his website.

“Through better understanding, fear can be removed and friendships can be made.”

Pan captured the footage while on a trip with Young Pioneer Tours. To gain a visa to the secretive country, visitors are required to book a pre-planned tour.

North Korea hopes to attract two million tourists per year by 2020, according to The Telegraph.

