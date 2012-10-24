Kim Jong-un Purges 31 Top North Korean Military Leaders

Photo: AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has “purged” 31 top North Korean military leaders since becoming the Supreme Leader of North Korean, according to a South Korean lawmaker.Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, a member of South Korea’s ruling party, made the comments, Yonhap News Agency reports.



The news follows earlier reports of a power struggle between Kim’s camp and the powerful North Korean military. After one key military boss, Ri Yong-ho, was ousted earlier this year, there were reports of a gun battle that may have left him dead, and even troops marching on Pyongyang.

As with everything about North Korea, exactly what happened remains based on rumours and speculation. However, a key theory is that Kim Jong-un has moved to take away economic power from the country’s military — something that flourished under the reign of his father, Kim Jong Il.

