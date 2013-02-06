North Korean Propaganda Has Gotten Really Bizarre, Even For North Korea

Photo: Video via IT News

North Korea’s state media has long been known for producing head scratching propaganda pieces, and its peculiar aesthetic choices have seemed all the more strange when promoted via social media to the rest of the free world.

Since 2010, the DPRK has maintained both a Twitter and YouTube account under the name “uriminzokkiri” or “our nation.” These accounts have been linked to a propaganda agency in Pyongyang, along with the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea.One of the most recent video clips posted by “our nation” is a perplexing mix of soothing visuals, accompanied by a muzak version of “We Are the World” running in the background, and an American flag fluttering atop a burning urban hell scape.



A literal translation of the video’s title is “Aboard the “galaxy” 9,” which presumably refers to a future iteration of North Korea’s “Unha” (or “Galaxy”) family of rockets, which the country used to successfully deliver a payload into orbit in December of 2012 — that being the Unha-3.

North Korea’s propaganda has never been known for its subtlety, as the country regularly threatens both South Korea and the U.S. with “severe consequences” and often worse to any perceived moves of aggression, such as naval exercises near its waters.

The reclusive nation recently announced plans to conduct a nuclear test in protest of harsh UN sanctions following its satellite launch last December. On Tuesday, South Korea’s ambassador to the UN believed that a nuclear test by its neighbour seemed “imminent.”

