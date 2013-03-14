'North Korea Propaganda Video' Portrays Americans Eating Snow And Living In Tents

A “North Korean propaganda video” is circulating the web and it’s quite strange.
The video — dubbed by a British man who has “translated” others — depicts “how Americans live today” by showing homeless people “drinking coffee cups full of local snow” and “living in tents” after their houses blew down in Hurricane Sandy.
We noticed that the translation is way off and most of the images don’t seem to be from America, but the type of propaganda reflects how the Hermit Kingdom’s regime seeks to skew the perception of its starving people by representing America in a terrible light.
Here are some highlights:
“The American Red Cross supplies curtains and walls from material from North Korea.”
“There are no birds in the trees — except for these, which will be eaten on Tuesday … they are yummy.”
Americans are “… buying guns to kill each other, especially children.”
It also says U.S. cities are “often disguised as foreign countries in Europe,” including one where “a former Republican candidate from Oregon” receives his daily ration of one cup of snow from a truck.
The video ends with Americans receiving “handouts from Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” in the form of cake.Here’s the full video:
