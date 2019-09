Inside The Terrifying World Of North Korea's Secret Gulag

Photo: Flickr

Officially, North Korea denies it operates a secret work camp system, where those suspected of “wrong thought” are half-starved and worked to near death, usually for their entire lives.However, reports have been trickling out for years that suggest this is a lie.



Last month a fascinating account of the camps was documented in the book, “Escape From Camp 14”. Shin In Geun, the man behind that account, escaped the country, making an arduous journey to a South Korean embassy where he can apply for citizenship.

However, Shin wasn’t alone.┬áThe Committee for Human Rights in North Korea has compiled the accounts of 60 escapees, of which there were 23,000 in South Korea by 2011.

