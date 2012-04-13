We Can All Agree That There Is One Great Thing About North Korea

Pools Near Kuryong Waterfalls

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Much of it is absolutely gorgeous.In September, Bloomberg’s Paul Allen reported that North Korea was hosting Chinese tourists in an effort to attract desperately needed investment funds from the world’s second largest economy.



Efforts included cruises to Mount Kumgang and presentations led by North Korea’s Taepung Investment Group.

While it continues to be one of the poorest countries in the world, North Korea has at least one good thing going for it.

“Grim communist stereotypes soon give way to unspoiled natural beauty, one of the few upsides of having stagnant economic growth,” said Allen.

“The sea here is so clean,” said a Chinese tourist. “It’s pollution free and it’s so pristine. This is definitely something you can’t easily see in China.”

China is the anti-North Korea in that it has experienced rapid economic growth, which has led to massive pollution.

Kumgang Mountains

Photo: Wikipedia

