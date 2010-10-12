North Korea Has BIGGEST PARTY EVER To Celebrate Unveiling Of Kim Jong Un

Photo: ap

The past 48 hours have been a non-stop party for North Korea, ever since the unveiling of Kim Jong Un as the heir-apparent.Last night’s 65th anniversary of the Korean Worker’s Party featured massive coordinated parades and pyrotechnics. Today all North Koreans took the day off and celebrated in the park.



Press photographers were invited into the hermit dictatorship, providing a rare glimpse behind the DMZ.

It's Kim Jong Un Day In this photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service, North Koreans perform during an evening fireworks display marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service) There's the next dictator on the left In this photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, right, and his son Jong Un, left, clap as they watch an evening gala to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. The officer at centre is Chief of the General Staff of the North Korean Army Ri Yong Ho. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service) Thousands of Koreans march for the anniversary party North Korean dancers react during a gala show to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after Kim Jong Il's re-election to the party's top post and the news that his 20-something son would succeed his father and grandfather as leader. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) It is very emotional A North Korean dancer cries during a gala show to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after Kim Jong Il's re-election to the party's top post and the news that his 20-something son would succeed his father and grandfather as leader. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Everyone is really happy In this image made from KRT footage distributed by APTN, a group of military officers clap during a nighttime celebration marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Workers' Party of Korea, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim and his son, heir apparent Kim Jong Un, appeared together during the parade Sunday held amid celebrations marking the foundation of the country's ruling party. (AP Photo/KRT via APTN) Around North Korea people celebrate with leisure activities, like rowing boats North Korean rowing boats at the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) A little girl sings at a picnic A North Korean girl sings as her family have a picnic along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) A family play a boxing game A North Korean man plays a boxing game at a park in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) They even have rides! North Koreans smile during a ride at a park in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) And flower shows! Two North Korean women pose at a flower show in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Naturally, the military gets in on the party In this photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service, North Korean military personnel march during a massive military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service) Here's the North Korea marching women squad North Korean soldiers march during a massive military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after Kim Jong Il's re-election to the party's top post and the news that his 20-something son would succeed his father and grandfather as leader. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) The navy In this photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service, North Korean military personnel march during a massive military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service) There's a picture of Kim Il-Sung, the original leader North Korean soldiers march during a massive military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after Kim Jong Il's re-election to the party's top post and the news that his 20-something son would succeed his father and grandfather as leader. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) These soldiers are tearing up North Korean soldiers react during a massive military parade marking the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Taking the missiles for a whirl around Pyngyang In this photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service, North Korean missiles on the trucks make its way during a massive military parade to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service) Back at that crazy party... A North Korean dancer performs during a gala show to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. This year's celebration comes less than two weeks after Kim Jong Il's re-election to the party's top post and the news that his 20-something son would succeed his father and grandfather as leader. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) North Korean dancers perform during a concert in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) In this image made from KRT footage distributed by APTN, the number 65 is formed during a nighttime celebration marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Workers' Party of Korea, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim and his son, heir apparent Kim Jong Un, appeared together during the parade Sunday held amid celebrations marking the foundation of the country's ruling party. (AP Photo/KRT via APTN) A North Korean man plays a shooting game at a booth along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) A North Korean couple have a picnic along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. The party in Pyongyang stretched into Monday as North Koreans took the day off to celebrate a major political anniversary and to revel in the unveiling of leader Kim Jong Il's heir-apparent, son Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Should we be worried? Check out... MAP OF THE DAY: How North Korean Artillery Could Level Seoul In Two Hours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.