North Korea Just Rejected A UN Human Rights Resolution And Threw A Spectacular Parade To Celebrate

Thousands of North Koreans gathered in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Tuesday to show their support for their government’s rejection of a recent UN resolution on human rights in North Korea.

Kim Ki Nam, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Worker’s Party of Korea told the assembled crowd: “Our army and people will launch their fiercest and most intense battle on record to crush mercilessly the heinous and frenzied human rights racket against Korea.”

Last week North Korea threatened to bolster its war capability and conduct a fourth nuclear test to cope with what it calls US hostility that led to the approval of the landmark UN resolution on its human rights violations.

A UN committee adopted the resolution last Tuesday – which was drafted by the European Union and Japan – urging the Security Council to refer the North’s human rights situation to the International Criminal Court.

It’s the first time a UN resolution included the idea that Pyongyang’s absolute leader Kim Jong Un could be targeted by prosecutors.

