North Korea Once Again Blasts Drills, Says Region On The Brink Of War

Photo: ap

More threatening language from the DPRK.According to VOA reporter Steve Herman, North Korea media once again is rattling the sabre, blasting the latest war drills, and warming that the region is on the bring of war.



Korea’s KOSPI is down 0.26% tonight.

Also Monday: South Korea President Lee Myung-Bak gave his first address to the nation since last week’s shelling, in which he warned of a future price to pay for the North if aggression continues, but gave no details regarding a response to latest shelling.

