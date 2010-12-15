North Korea 'Could Be Preparing For A Third Nuclear Test'

The new boss: Kim Jong Un

On a day when Korea’s stock market recovered to a three-year high, it is appropriate that we get a preview of the next military crisis that will terrify investors.North Korea seems to be preparing for a third nuclear test as soon as March, according to the Chosun Ilbo:



“North Korea seems to be busy digging even in winter when the ground is frozen” at Punggye-ri and Yongbyon, a South Korean intelligence officer said.

“If progress goes on at the current pace, the North will have dug a cave 1 km deep, the depth where it is possible to conduct a nuclear test, between March and May next year,” the officer said.

This reminder that Pyongyang could destroy Seoul comes as Western powers have started to forget the conflict. Presumably Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Il want to force the West to lift economic sanctions.

