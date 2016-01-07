Marco Rubio: 'Lunatic' in North Korea is taking advantage of 'Obama's weakness'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) reacted to North Korea’s possible hydrogen-bomb test Tuesday night by blasting President Barack Obama.

Rubio, a 2016 presidential candidate, said Obama was insufficiently tough on the world stage and that North Korea’s “lunatic” supreme leader, the eccentric Kim Jong-un, was taking advantage of that.

“I have been warning throughout this campaign that North Korea is run by a lunatic who has been expanding his nuclear arsenal while President Obama has stood idly by,” Rubio said.

Late Tuesday night, North Korea said it detonated its first hydrogen bomb, also known as a thermonuclear bomb or H-bomb. If true, the development would mark a significant increase in the destructive power of the country’s nuclear arsenal.

However, some experts are already questioning whether North Korea, known for its misinformation and propaganda campaigns, actually detonated a thermonuclear device.

Rubio said if the test is confirmed as genuine, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would also hold some of the blame. Clinton is the Democratic front-runner in 2016.

“If this test is confirmed, it will be just the latest example of the failed Obama-Clinton foreign policy. Our enemies around the world are taking advantage of Obama’s weakness,” Rubio continued. “We need new leadership that will stand up to people like Kim Jong-un and ensure our country has the capabilities necessary to keep America safe.”

Another Republican presidential candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), expressed similar sentiments. He said that Obama and Clinton had “just not acted strongly” to prevent North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

“Well, listen, the problem here is that it’s been a weak response by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for the last seven years,” Christie said Wednesday on Fox News, according to a transcript his campaign sent to reporters.

He continued: “You know, three out of the four nuclear detonations that the North Koreans have done have happened on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s watch, and they have just not acted strongly at all around the world.”

Finally, GOP candidate former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina also went after Clinton.

“Of course North Korea would conduct a nuclear test after watching Iran wilfully violate an agreement they just made without consequence of any kind from this administration,” Fiorina wrote on Facebook. “North Korea is yet another Hillary Clinton foreign-policy failure. America cannot lead from behind.”

