Another nuclear test suspected in North Korea after USGS reports 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Another nuclear test is suspected in North Korea after the US Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday, September 9.

The quake occurred at the surface about 11 miles northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, near the country’s nuclear testing site.

Last January, North Korea detonated what it called a ‘miniature hydrogen bomb’ (though experts doubt it was that large) in the same area. That test triggered what looked like a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Officials are still trying to confirm if this earthquake was indeed another nuclear test.

