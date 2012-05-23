This Satellite Image Has Convinced Everyone That North Korea Is Ramping Up Its Nuclear Program

These images, taken by satellite imaging company GeoEye, are thought to show increased activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea’s northeast, the AP reports.



The reports come just a day after the top American envoy in North Korea warned that any nuclear tests would result in a “swift and sure” punishment.

Taken April 30, the images appear to show that “mining carts, excavation equipment, and a large amount of debris taken from inside a tunnel.” It’s thought that this activity shows North Korea is digging a new tunnel to conduct nuclear tests.



Here’s the full image:

Photo: GeoEye Satellite Image

Zoomed in on the facility:

Photo: GeoEye Satellite Image

