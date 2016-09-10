The only map you need to see to know North Korea is peppered with hardened nuclear facilities

WASHINGTON, DC — North Korea has the dishonorable distinction of being the only country to test nuclear weapons in this century.

On Friday, the rogue regime carried out its largest nuclear test, which was the second one this year and fifth since 2006.

As the following map shows, North Korea is peppered with nuclear facilities.

“Not only is it speckled or dotted in a sense of being distributed it’s also hardened and deeply buried and really what that represents is a conscience and longstanding effort on the part of North Korea to be resistant to being targeted from the air,” Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Business Insider.

“By distributing their forces and by making them hard to destroy they really have shored up a sort of resiliency against attack and incidentally the Iranians are learning from those concepts.”

“The Iranians therefore have put up pictures of their missiles on trucks in tunnels underground and so therefore this makes it much harder on our part to target,” Karako added.

Members of the United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korea’s latest test at a closed-door meeting on Friday.

