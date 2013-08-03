Everyone Calm Down, North Korea Does Not Have Miniature Nukes That Fit In Backpacks

North Korea recently held one of the crazy flamboyant paradesthat are supposed to show their incredible military might in honour of the anniversary of the Korean War.

This time, however, they added a twist — truckloads of soldiers wearing packs that were adorned with the nuclear fallout symbol.

And then people lost their minds on the internet.

WTF! – North Korea’s suicide bomber corps with nuclear backpacks show up in parade http://t.co/QHMlI2n8lq

— Rick Ochoa (@warpedgaijin) August 2, 2013

CHILLING: North Korea’s Suicide Bomber Corps with Nuclear Backpacks Show…: http://t.co/U5MxO8rHpg via @youtube

— YBTV (@YBTV1) July 31, 2013

But a new report from NKNews details how the packs were likely filled with rags, and at worst contained Haz Mat suits, but in no way held a miniature nuclear weapons, which are very difficult to make and are not believed to be possessed by the Hermit Kingdom.

So put aside your fears, folks, of North Korean commandos running around like Dora the Explorer with packs full of nuclear weapons. It simply isn’t true.

