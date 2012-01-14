North Korea Is Sending Anyone Who Didn't Mourn For Kim Jong-II To A labour-Training Camp

North Koreans mourn Kim Jong-Il

Photo: AP Images

North Korea is punishing citizens who didn’t participate in the organised mourning period following Kim Jong-Il’s death by sentencing them to six months in a labour-training camp, according to The Daily NK (via Msnbc.com).The decision to ship North Koreans off to re-education camps follows a series of “criticism sessions” that began on Dec. 29.



A source from North Hamkyung Province told The Daily NK that officials are also punishing those “who did participate but didn’t cry and didn’t seem genuine.”

The website also reports that authorities have embarked on an aggressive campaign to make citizens worship the country’s new leader, Kim Jong Eun, in the wake of his father’s death:

“People in factories and schools, regional and ward Party members, members of the Youth League and the Union of Democratic Women are all being made to study the Joint New Year’s Editorial and the greatness of Kim Jong Eun in the morning and afternoon, with the sessions packed so tightly together without a break that people are just exhausted,” the source told The Daily NK.

