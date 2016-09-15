North Korea mocks US bomber flight: 'They are bluffing that B-1Bs are enough for fighting an all-out nuclear war'

KCNA/via Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket fire exercise in this undated photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the flight of US Air Force bombers over South Korea, the North mocked the show of force in a statement from Pyongyang’s controlled media.

“They are bluffing that B-1Bs are enough for fighting an all-out nuclear war,” a Korean Central News Agency statement said.

On Tuesday, the US dispatched two US Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in response to North Korea’s latest and largest nuclear test.

The long-range supersonic strategic bombers were joined by Japanese F-2s for training to “enhance operational capabilities and the tactical skills of units.”

The bombers were then joined by South Korean F-15s and US F-16s for a low-level flight in the vicinity of Osan, South Korea. Upon completion of the bilateral flight, the B-1Bs returned to Andersen Air Force Base.

“The US imperialists keep letting their nuclear strategic bombers fly over South Korea in a bid to seek an opportunity of mounting a preemptive nuclear attack,” a Korean Central News Agency statement said.

“These flights demonstrate the solidarity between South Korea, the United States, and Japan to defend against North Korea’s provocative and destabilizing actions,” US Pacific Commander Adm. Harry Harris said in a statement.

“North Korea continues to blatantly violate its international obligations, threatening the region through an accelerating program of nuclear tests and unprecedented ballistic missile launches that no nation should tolerate. US joint military forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific are always ready to defend the American homeland. We stand resolutely with South Korea and Japan to honour our unshakable alliance commitments and to safeguard security and stability.”

On Monday, South Korea’s Defence Ministry spokesman said the rogue regime is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time.

“Assessment by South Korean and US intelligence is that the North is always ready for an additional nuclear test in the Punggye-ri area,” spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said, according to Reuters.

Later this weekend, US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in New York to discuss responses to North Korea’s latest nuclear test.

