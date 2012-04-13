Yesterday's North Korea Missile Failure Could Spell Big Trouble For Kim Jong Un

An effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tied on a mock missile is engulfed after protesters set it on fire in South Korea

Photo: AP

After a lot of hype, and a complete disregard for treaties and global concern, North Korea’s launched its long range missile yesterday and watched as it slammed into the Pacific about two minutes later.



Barbara Demick and Jung-yoon Choi at the LA Times report the failed launch directly contradicts the North’s claim that it’s a “strong and prosperous” and could directly undermine its new young leader Kim Jong Un.

It’s a consideration that must have been taken into account when the North broadcast the results of the failed launch over national television, something they didn’t do the last time a launch like this went south.

From the LA Times:

The failure could be a domestic and international public relations disaster and undermine the legitimacy of North Korea’s new leader, Kim Jong Un, who is still in his 20s. He took over in December after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

An administration official who requested anonymity while discussing sensitive topics predicted that the failure “will have ramifications internally.” The official credited tough economic sanctions with restricting North Korea’s access to advanced electronics and other crucial equipment.

Now step aboard the USS Intrepid — Fighting I >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.