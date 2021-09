North Korea threw a military parade in the middle of the night for its 73rd birthday, and photos show a slimmed-down Kim Jong Un and marchers in hazmat suits

Rocket launchers, rifles, and tractors carrying anti-tank missiles were on display at the parade, Al Jazeera reported. Weaponry like ballistic missiles were noticeably missing, however.

North Korea has displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in previous parades , but they were noticeably absent on Thursday.

Stars and Stripes noted that they were weaponry that would likely enrage the US and South Korea was absent. One expert told the outlet that North Korea may have “wanted to tone down” its military displays “at least for a moment.”

North Korea and South Korea restored cross-border communication in July, and Japanese media has reported that the US, South Korea, and Japan plan to meet next week to discuss whether the US could reopen dialogue with North Korea to get it to denuclearize.

Source: Al Jazeera