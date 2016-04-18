I was part of the first group of outsiders allowed to ride the subway in North Korea

During my visit to North Korea, I was part of the first ever group of foreigners given access to all stations across both lines of the Pyongyang Metro.

This may sound mundane, but the previously restricted Pyongyang Metro is surely one of the most mysterious, yet beautiful transit systems on earth. With unique themes rooted in ultra-nationalism, each metro station parades North Korea’s revolutionary goals to impressionable commuters.

In many ways, it’s a small museum, most of which was formerly hidden from outside eyes and subsequently shrouded in conspiracy theories. Sensationalism aside, here’s my journey through the beating heart of Pyongyang, the Pyongyang Metro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.