North Korea’s mobile turrets

A lingering question in the conflict on the Korean peninsula is why the emerging world power can’t stand up to its failed state neighbour.South Korea has F-15K fighter jets, Aegis destroyers, K-9 self-propelled howitzers. It claims a mutual defence treaty with the United States. Moreover, the model economy has the world’s 15th highest GDP, right behind Spain.



But North Korea gets the edge with a strategy of asymmetrical warfare, including submarines, mines, special forces and a scary ballistics arsenal. They are believed to have six-to-eight nuclear weapons similar in strength to the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, along with 2,000 to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons, according to Chosun Ilbo.

Moreover, the rogue state is known to have the world’s biggest artillery arsenal. The artillery cannons, which are installed in hidden facilities and mounted vehicles, would be difficult to wipe out in a missile strike. Low-flying artillery shells are also difficult to shield against.

North Korea may be too dangerous to attack. That’s why the ultimate solution may be need to be diplomatic, which means China needs to get involved.

Click here to see how North Korean artillery could level Seoul in two hours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.