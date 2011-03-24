Why The Libyan War Means That No Country Will Ever Give Up Its Nuclear Weapons Again

North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the Libyan invasion and saying this is what happens when a country gives up its nukes, according to JoongAng Daily.



“The situation in Libya is a lesson for the international community. It has been shown to the corners of the earth that Libya’s giving up its nuclear arms, which the U.S. liked to chatter on about, was used as an invasion tactic to disarm the country by sugarcoating it with words like ‘the guaranteeing of security’ and ‘the bettering of relations.'”

Libya gave up its nuclear program in 2003.

The U.S. State Department denies any connection between nuclear disarmament and the invasion.

“Where they’re at today has absolutely no connection with them renouncing their nuclear program or nuclear weapons,” said Mark Toner, a U.S. State Department spokesperson. “And in fact, it’s – frankly, it’s a good thing that they did, because if they had such weapons of mass destruction and they turn weapons so easily against their own people, then God help us.”

