North Korea launches a submarine-based ballistic missile

KCNA A KCNA photo of a North Korean missile test.

The audacious ballistic-missile tests from the Hermit Kingdom continue.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reports that the North has reportedly fired a submarine-based ballistic missile off the country’s eastern coast near the city of Sinpo at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the launch appears to be an apparent protest against the annual military drill between Seoul and Washington.

The North first attempted a submarine-based missile launch last year and again at the end of April this year.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang simultaneously launched two “No Dong” intermediate-range ballistic missiles near the western city of Hwangju.

According to US Strategic Command (STRATCOM), one of the missiles exploded immediately after launch, while the other was tracked over North Korea before ultimately landing in the Sea of Japan. Notably, this was the first time that the rogue nation had targeted Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the launch as a “grave threat” to Japan and said that Tokyo “strongly protested.” Japan also said that its self-defence force would remain on alert in case of further defiant launches from the North.

According to Oh Joon, South Korea’s UN ambassador, North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of ballistic-missile tests and has fired 29 various rockets.

Meanwhile, China, Pyongyang’s closest ally, said that North Korean missile tests have expanded since the bilateral decision between Seoul and Washington to deploy THAAD.

Mad about THAAD

In July, the South Korean defence ministry announced that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile-defence system would be deployed to Seongju in order to counter North Korean threats.

Following that announcement, the Hermit Kingdom fired three ballistic missiles that had a range — between 300 and 360 miles — capable of reaching all of South Korea.

As one of the most advanced missile-defence systems in the world, THAAD interceptors are able to identify and obliterate incoming enemy threats inside and outside of the atmosphere.

In conjunction with the approximately 28,500 US forces in South Korea, Seoul plans to have the unique air-defence system operational by the end of 2017.

Pressure to deploy THAAD was spurred after Pyongyang tested its fourth nuclear bomb on January 6 and then launched a long-range rocket on February 7.

US Army Gen. Charles Jacoby, former commander of North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) stressed the importance of deploying THAAD to protect the Korean Peninsula and US interests.

“The truth of the matter is THAAD was really the logical choice, and after intense debate and trying to assess what the complexities of the environment might hold … we really can’t get in a world where we refuse to defend ourselves,” Jacoby said.

“There is still US forces there, they are playing a defence role, and they are at risk every day to a host of threats that now include the potential for ballistic-missile-carried weapons of mass destruction … We cannot not act,” Jacoby added.

Similarly, during a discussion at the Brookings Institution, CIA Director John Brennan said that the deployment of THAAD to the region was an “obligation” on behalf of the US.

“We have certain obligations to our partners and the region so that the appropriate steps are taken to reassure our friends, partners, and allies of US commitment to the security of that area,” Brennan told Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.