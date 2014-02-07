North Korea Is Almost Done Building A Giant Missile Launch Pad

New commercial satellite imagery hints that North Korea is almost done building a tower capable of launching long-range missiles — probably, further than the ones they’ve already launched into space, reports 38 North, the blog of U.S.-Korea Institute at SAIS.

The tower, located at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the North Pyongan Province, now has an eleventh level which gives North Korean the ability to fire a 164-foot missile — if desired.

Back in 2012, North Korea raised eyebrows after the launch of a Unha-3 space launch vehicle (SLV).Claiming the launch was necessary to put an earth-monitoring satellite into orbit and therefore, justified the launch as peaceful, and purely scientific.

Soon after, the United Nations imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang, in efforts to discourage possible intercontinental ballistic missile technology testing.

According to 38 North, the launch platform could be ready by early next month or April.

