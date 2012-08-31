COKE: We Do Not Do Business In North Korea

A detail view of Coca-Cola products at a convenience store in Fort Worth, Texas.

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

UPDATE:Coke has denied a Telegraph story claiming that it was doing business in North Korea.



Here’s a statement from Coke:

“Coca-Cola does not currently do business in North Korea. Any products sold in the market have been purchased by unauthorised third parties and imported into the country from other markets where they were sold. No representative of The Coca-Cola Company has been in discussions or explored opening up business in North Korea. Coca-Cola could only consider entering the market in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations governing US relations with North Korea. We cannot enter the market at this time.”

Here’s the article which we syndicated from the Telegraph: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/northkorea/9511235/Coca-Cola-cracks-North-Korea.html

