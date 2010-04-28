North Korea Makes Major Troop Shift, Postures For Direct Attack

Photo: www.kremlin.ru

North Korea has adopted a new war invasion strategy and shifted troop reserves accordingly, according to JoongAng Daily.The new plan calls for the immediate occupation of part of Seoul, followed by negotiations for a cease-fire. It replaces plans for a Sherman’s March-type invasion.



While it could be mere posturing, the plan shows ruthless understanding of the peninsula balance of power. South Korea is too timid to retaliate when attacked. North Korea has a failed economy and wants to move from charity case to parasite.

Donald Kirk makes a similar argument at Asia Times:

South Korea is doing so well economically and living standards are so high that the idea of seeking anything other than rhetorical revenge for the sinking of the Cheonan with a loss of 46 lives on March 26 appears almost unthinkable. Certainly South Korea would get no support for such a venture from its American ally, bogged down in wars in the Middle East and attempting to force South Korean generals reluctantly to believe they should take full command of all forces in the South in the event of a second Korean war.

While South Korea’s economy grows at a pace ahead of that of the rest of the industrial world, South Korean military people worry over what they see as the North’s alarming new strategy. That is, to chip away at the South Koreans with attacks such as that on the hapless navy corvette in the West or Yellow Sea – and maybe bold quick hits on Seoul and Incheon.

There was more evidence of militarization over the weekend, as North Korea seized a joint-operated hotel near the border.

