An AP Photographer Is Capturing Life In North Korea On His Instagram Account

David Guttenfelder, the Associated Press’ chief photographer in Asia, has been posting pictures documenting life in North Korea.
Last year, North Korea’s primary local service provider Koryolink began letting foreigners access the Internet from mobile phones for the first time.
Guttenfelder’s images capture various parts of daily life, like the commute to work or the bizarre visit from NBA superstar Dennis Rodman.
Guttenfelder has traveled all over the world and people are obsessed with the images on his Instagram account.
We’ve rounded up some of the best photos he has from the country.
'Dennis Rodman & fellow USA basketball players arrive at a Pyongyang hotel ahead of a Jan. 8 game, the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.'
'Dennis Rodman holds basketball try outs for North Korean players today to decide who will go up against NBA veterans coming to Pyongyang for a game next Jan. 8'
'North Korean subway commuters gather around a public newspaper stand on the train platform in #Pyongyang to read the headlines about Jang Song Thaek, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's uncle who was executed as a traitor'
'A wall chart showing examples of various teeth conditions hangs inside a dental clinic in Pyongyang, North Korea.'
'Residents of #Pyongyang walk by a mosaic of the late leader Kim Jong Il in the 2nd anniversary if his death.'
'Rice wine with vipers. #Pyongyang, North Korea. Last night in the restaurant, we were told that no alcohol would be served to observe the anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death.'
'Passengers walk across the snowy tarmac at Pyongyang's airport as an Air Koryo flight arrives from Beijing tonight'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.