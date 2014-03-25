An AP Photographer Is Capturing Life In North Korea On His Instagram Account

David Guttenfelder, the Associated Press’ chief photographer in Asia, has been posting pictures documenting life in North Korea.

Last year, North Korea’s primary local service provider Koryolink began letting foreigners access the Internet from mobile phones for the first time.

Guttenfelder’s images capture various parts of daily life, like the commute to work or the bizarre visit from NBA superstar Dennis Rodman.

Guttenfelder has traveled all over the world and people are obsessed with the images on his Instagram account.

We’ve rounded up some of the best photos he has from the country.

