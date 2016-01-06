Many experts are already sceptical of North Korea's claims of a successful hydrogen bomb test

Harrison Jacobs

North Korea announced on state television Wednesday that it had successfully detonated a “miniaturized” hydrogen bomb.

The announcement came hours after South Korean officials reported an “artificial earthquake” 30 miles north of Kilju, where North Korea’s primary nuclear test site is located.

The US Geological Survey measured the magnitude of the quake as 5.1, the same magnitude reported after North Korea’s last confirmed nuclear test in February 2013.

Despite North Korea’s announcement, many geopolitical experts remained sceptical of the claims of successful hydrogen-bomb test, undoubtedly due to North Korean state media’s tendency to exaggerate or outright lie about happenings in the isolated nation.

Here are just a few:

 

Some are suggesting that North Korea may have successfully detonated a nuclear bomb of some kind, but that it is unlikely to be a true hydrogen bomb. Others are noting the similarities in some measures between a 2013 nuclear test and Wednesday’s:

 

 

 

 

 

