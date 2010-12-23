Here We Go Again: North Korea Threatening "Holy War"

Photo: www.kremlin.ru

We’re not even sure what this means. Fresh comments from a North Korean defence minister read something like this:“ready for sacred war based on nuclear deterrent at time of our choosing in response to foes taking situation to brink of war.”



Others have replaced “sacred” for holy.

That sounds bad, though on the other hand “deterrent” doesn’t sound that bad.

So that’s that. Some headlines to give a little spice to what will probably be a very slow day.

