North Korea Holds Mass Rally — Soldiers And Students Chant 'Death To US Imperialists'

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Thousands of North Koreans have turned out for a mass rally at the main square in Pyongyang in support of their leader’s call to arms.



Chanting “Death to the U.S. imperialists” and “Sweep away the U.S. aggressors,” soldiers and students marched through Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang on Friday during a 90-minute rally.

State media reported early Friday that leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency military meeting to order the army’s rocket unit to prepare to strike the U.S. and South Korea in case of a “reckless provocation” by Washington or Seoul.

A full-blown North Korean attack is unlikely, though there are fears of a more localised conflict. Pyongyang has railed against the U.S. decision to send B-2 bombers for military drills with South Korea.

