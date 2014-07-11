North Korea Has Taken Its War With Seth Rogen To A New Level

North Korea’s polarising leader, Kim Jong-Un, is at the heart of Seth Rogen and James Franco’s new movie, “The Interview,” and that’s not sitting well at all with the controversial country.

Now North Korea is going so far as to send a letter to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon demanding that the movie be banned, according to Reuters.

The letter is dated June 27, but Reuters just got their hands on it.

They say the letter accuses the U.S. of sponsoring terrorism and committing an act of war.

The premise of “The Interview” revolves around an American TV-host and his producer getting an interview with Kim Jong-Un. That’s when the CIA recruits them to kill the polarising North Korean dictator.

The letter to the U.N. came from North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador, Ja Song Nam, who wrote, according to Reuters, “To allow the production and distribution of such a film on the assassination of an incumbent head of a sovereign state should be regarded as the most undisguised sponsoring of terrorism as well as an act of war.”

On June 25, when the story first came out, Rogen took to Twitter to address the dispute:

