North Korea has now had six missile failures in just over two months

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended this morning’s launches. Picture: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) release

North Korea is ramping up its missile launches, but they keep ending in failure.

This morning, Yonhap news agency reports North Korea launched what is believed to be two Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) from its east coast.

The first flew 150km before breaking up; the other “flew about 400km”, according to North Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to have watched the launches in person.

They were the fifth and sixth attempts to get the Musudan missiles – which have up to a 4000km range and the potential to reach US targets in Guam – off the ground since April 15.

