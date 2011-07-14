Inside North Korea's New Luxury Restaurant

North Korea is so secretive that we were unable to confirm whether this newly opened restaurant was indeed the first luxury restaurant that the isolated nation has ever had. In a country that has been plagued with famines, this may very well be the case. The restaurant named as The Restaurant at Hana is the result of a joint venture between a European company and a North Korean firm.



Facilities in the ‘restaurant’ (there is no mention of rooms, thus we are unable to term it a hotel) include a swimming pool, sauna, hairdresser and bar. The restaurant is located in the capital of the country – Pyongyang.

Check out the videos of the restaurant. It is a rare look inside the nation into which entry is tightly controlled.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Given the video—its certainly not luxury even by third world standards; which makes us believe that this is definitely the first such ‘luxury restaurant’ in North Korea as a result of which the propaganda machine is going over board with publicising it.

We have often heard of large hotels that are without power but built to impress visitors in North Korea. Recently a tie-up with a Singaporean firm resulted in the nation getting its first fast food joint. The commercial as shown below seems as if the country is still stuck in a time warp. It would make for a fantastic visit before the fall of the communist dictatorship.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Rich Times

