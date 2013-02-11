North Korea From Space: 1992 Vs. 2010

Joe Weisenthal

Earlier we showed you a map of China (and surrounding parts) from space comparing 1992 vs. 2010.

China is way lit up these days, not surprisingly at all.

But as many folks pointed out, the other interesting thing on the map is North Korea.

While much of the world got brighter, North Korea stayed… exactly the same.

1992…

North Korea From Space

Photo: NOAA

2010…

Noth Korea From Space

Photo: 2010

 

