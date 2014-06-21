North Korea Hates Seth Rogen's New Movie

Don’t expect to see James Franco and Seth Rogen joining Dennis Rodman on any North Korean vacations in the near future.

The well-known pals have been condemned by the regime for their upcoming movie “The Interview” which pokes fun at the Dear Leader.

“There is a special irony in this storyline as it shows the desperation of the U.S. government and American society,” a spokesman for Kim Jong Un told The Guardian. “A film about the assassination of a foreign leader mirrors what the US has done in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine. And let us not forget who killed [President John F] Kennedy — Americans.”

The regime is understandably upset, as the movie sees Rogen and Franco playing celebrity journalists who are recruited by the U.S. government to assassinate Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The pair is also briefed on the propaganda coming from the regime, which includes the claim that Kim Jong-Un never defecates or urinates, and he can speak to dolphins.

It’s not hard to imagine that the Hermit Kingdom might not find the idea of assassinating their leader funny, but an official response to an American comedy might be sillier than the movie.

Apparently Kim Jong Un plans on watching #TheInterview. I hope he likes it!! http://t.co/5VrsgYlydE

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 20, 2014

The movie hits theatres in October. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer below:

