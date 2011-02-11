North Korea Is Frantically Begging For Food Donations

Photo: ap

America stopped sending food aid to North Korea two years ago because of political concerns. South Korea reduced aid shipments to the North this fall because of tensions on the peninsula.The U.N. declared a food emergency in North Korea earlier this winter.



Now Pyongyang has sent diplomats around the world to beg for food, according to Joongang Daily. North Korea wants free food from developed countries like America — saying “no political considerations should be involved” — and food on loan from other developing nations.

North Korea has also eased export quotas for silver and coal to pay for increased food imports.

Unfortunately, there’s a global food crisis on, and no one is responding to Pyongyang’s requests, according to JoongAng.

