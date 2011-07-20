Did North Korea Fake A Flood Disaster Picture To Draw Foreign Aid?

Last Saturday North Korean news service KCNA released a picture of severe flooding near Taedong River.



It was identified as an doctored photo. Even the AP, which recently opened a bureau in Pyongyang, distanced itself from the photo after initially distributing it: “The content of this image has been digitally altered and does not accurately reflect the scene.”

North Korea may be exaggerating the effects of a recent tsunami in an effort to draw foreign aid, experts tell Chosun Ilbo:

The North has proclaimed 2012 as the year when it becomes a “powerful and prosperous nation” and wants aid so it can celebrate in style, according to Prof. Kim Ji-young of Sogang University.

At the moment, international sanctions make it difficult for the regime to acquire materials unless some kind of disaster occurs and sanctions are eased. Due to a widespread understanding that it is difficult to ensure transparency in food distribution there, the international community is no longer as generous as it has been in giving aid to the North.

Judge for yourself:



Photo: KCNA

