NORTH KOREA FIRES ARTILLERY ON SOUTH KOREA

North Korea fired artillery toward its tense western sea border with South Korea on Tuesday, killing at least one South Korean soldier, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Two civilians and 13 other South Korean military personnel were injured, with three of the soldiers seriously hurt, Yonhap said.

This report gives some good background. Note that it’s been about nine months since the sinking of the Cheonan. For a guide to what North Korean artillery could do to Seoul, see here >



